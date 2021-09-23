Billericay must take confidence from FA Cup win into league clash, boss says

Published: 7:00 AM September 23, 2021

Billericay Town manager Kevin Watson says his side need to take confidence from FA Cup victory into their bottom of the table clash with Hemel Hempstead.

The Blues will welcome their visitors, who recently appointed former Oxford City manager Mark Jones to replace outgoing Lee Bircham, to the New Lodge on Saturday (September 25) as both sides look to pull themselves clear from the foot of the National League South league table.

Watson felt his side will have "problems" if the cup triumph over Braintree Town does not give them a confidence boost.

“We need to take that into this game as it’s effectively more important, not that we took this game (the cup) lightly, as you can see from the performance,” Watson said.

“We’re both sitting at the bottom of the league on one point. I didn’t envisage at the start of the season that is where we would be at.

“I lost my three forwards that we were playing in pre-season, which doesn’t help, but I'm not going to make excuses.

“I still send a team out there to win football matches and we haven’t been doing that.”

Billericay progressed after a hard-fought 2-1 derby success at Braintree in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Femi Akinwande handed the Iron an advantage from the penalty spot, but goals from Darren Foxley and George Wind turned the tie Billericay’s way.

“I am delighted, it’s been a while coming, it’s obviously the FA Cup and not the league but I just said to the lads that I'm proud of every single one of them,” the boss said.

“Throwing their bodies on the line at the end, defending the long ball, throw ins and crosses into the box.

"I thought it was an outstanding team performance and George Wind capped what was a man of the match display in my opinion with a goal.

“I don’t think anyone here would deny that we were well worthy of our win. We’ve been getting progressively better without getting the results, but now we move on to what is an extremely important league game.”

They have since been drawn against league rivals Havant and Waterlooville away from home in the third qualifying round, which is due to be played on Saturday, October 2.

Neighbours Brentwood Town are set to finally return to action after a break when they make the trip away to Canvey Island in the Isthmian North on Tuesday evening.