Brown 'willing to rip Billericay squad up' in order to improve fortunes

Billericay Town manager Jody Brown revealed he isn’t afraid to rip the squad up and start again if things don’t start to improve urgently.

The Blues will make the trip away to Chippenham Town on Saturday as they bid to bounce back to winning ways.

Brown said he might have to make more signings to help improve the club’s fortunes.

“I don’t know where it’s a mindset that is stuck here, but if we need to rip the whole thing up and start again, then that’s what we’re going to have to do,” Brown said.

“I can’t keep watching games where I don’t know what we’re going to do in the first 20 minutes of a match, where we’ll be at, and I can’t wait until half time to see that happen.

“We’re going to need new personnel.”

The Blues suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Hungerford Town at the New Lodge to remain in the thick of a battle near the bottom of the table.

“They were exactly the kind of opposition that we expected and prepared for. I'm disappointed with the nature of all the goals in the first half, far too easy to get behind us,” Brown said.

“In possession, we played ok, we had a lot of the ball and a lot more than they had of the ball, and in fact I think they had five shots in the whole game and have scored four.

“I’m disappointed that it took until half time and me having to be very honest with the players to get the reaction we got. We have to be starting games with that intensity and picking up second balls, being dynamic with our movement, and when we did that we carved them open.

“Giving them that third goal at the end of the first half was a calamity. At 2-0 you’ve got half a chance, at 3-0 it’s really hard.

“We’ve come out, the difference in our movement, the way we worked for each other, the way we passed it, in the way we got crosses in. The difference was recognisable, but it’s unacceptable when you’re 3-0 down.”

Neighbours Brentwood Town continued to climb up the Isthmian North league table since the appointment of Rod Stringer.

They sealed a 2-0 victory over high-flying Dereham Town thanks to goals from Tom Richardson and George Craddock.

They do, however, turn their attention to the FA Trophy on Saturday when they host Staines Town at the Brentwood Arena in the first round.