Billericay Town due to return to action despite league uncertainty

Published: 6:00 PM February 3, 2021

Billericay Town are due to return to action on Saturday with a home fixture against high-flying St Albans City despite all the uncertainty surrounding the National League South.

The National League has handed out a vote to all member clubs comprising four possible resolutions for the 2020/21 season.

The possible outcomes are: that all three divisions of the National League end prematurely; that just Step 1 ends prematurely; that just Step 2 ends prematurely; or that both Steps 1 and 2 continue.

However, the "resolutions" require different majorities to be passed, and the influence of clubs at Step 2 changes depending on the resolution.

Resolution One requires a 75 per cent majority to be passed. Voting is weighted towards Step 1 clubs, with each top-tier member club's vote counting for one and each division at Step 2 counting for four votes in total.

If Resolution One is passed, Resolutions Two and Three will be voted on by the clubs at their respective levels. In those two votes, every member club's ballot is worth one vote. A simple majority of more than 50 per cent is required.

If Resolution One is not passed, clubs vote on Resolution Four with the same weighting rules as Resolution One but only a simple majority is required.

But despite all of this Kevin Watson’s men expect to take to the pitch at the New Lodge as they look to pull off a shock result against Ian Allinson’s men.

They last played on Tuesday, January 19 when they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with local rivals Chelmsford City before league action was suspended for two weeks following the news of loans instead of grants being handed to the National League.

Neighbours Brentwood Town are still waiting to find out their fate for the Isthmian North season.

The FA needs time to untangle and analyse the voting intentions of non-elite, non-league clubs before it decides the outcome of the 2020-21 season.

The survey sent out last month attracted almost total responses from clubs in the Southern, Isthmian and Northern Premier leagues and 95.8 per cent of clubs at steps five and six of the non-league pyramid.

And that level of response means there is plenty to think about before deciding if those leagues will carry on in some format or be declared null and void for the second successive season.

An FA statement said: “Our alliance and leagues committees now have a large amount of data and information to consider before determining a proposed way forward.

“Ultimately any proposal made by the committees will be put to our council for consideration.”