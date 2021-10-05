Billericay Town searching for a new manager as Kevin Watson departs

Published: 2:09 PM October 5, 2021

Billericay Town have announced the departure of manager Kevin Watson and his assistant Mark Hughes.

Town are currently bottom of the National League South standings after picking up just one point from their first six games of the season.

Billericay have now opted to part ways with Watson and are on the hunt for a new manager.

A club statement said: “We appointed Kevin and Mark at a difficult time due to the Covid restrictions and they also inherited a team that were already struggling in the league.

“It was therefore right to allow them to build their own squad and have the time to settle a team in to their own style of play.

“However, football is a results business and neither the points won nor the performances on the pitch have been acceptable to date.

“Ultimately, the board are accountable for ensuring that we maintain our ‘hard earned’ National League status and that we are all proud of first team performances."

Town were keen to wish both Watson and Hughes well for the future.

“No one sets out to lose football matches and we appreciate the effort that Kevin and Mark have put into the club since their arrival,” added the statement.

“They are both ‘good guys’ and we wish them well for the future.”

Danny Brown will now prepare Town for Saturday clash’s with Dulwich Hamlet along with team captain Lawrie Wilson.

But Billericay are keen to make a quick appointment.

“The board recognise that we need to move quickly to identify a replacement management team and that we have important home games coming up in the next few weeks,” said the statement.

“However, we also need to ensure that we find the right individuals to lead this club up the league and ensure that aspects such as recruitment are improved.

“We already have a shortlist and will also see if any new candidates now emerge.

“Regardless, this will not be a ‘long winded’ process and we hope to make a further announcement in time for the next home game.”

