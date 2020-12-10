Brown and Henry take interim charge at Billericay as Jamie O'Hara departs

Published: 10:30 AM December 10, 2020

Former Stevenage legend Ronnie Henry is now in interim charge of Billericay Town - Credit: Danny Loo

Billericay Town have confirmed that Dan Brown and Ronnie Henry will take interim charge at New Lodge while the club steps up their search for a new manager.

Jamie O’Hara and Paul Konchesky parted company with the Blues following an indifferent start to their Vanarama National League South campaign, with pressure mounting following a 6-2 home defeat at the hands of Hampton & Richmond Borough just over a week ago.

The first task for the pair will be in the FA Trophy as they face local and league rivals Braintree Town in the second round which was drawn earlier in the week.

The tie will take place on Tuesday, December 15 with the winner taking home prize money of £3,750 while the losers will collect £1,000.

The third round will follow on Saturday, December 19 with the winners securing £4,500 and the losers receive £1, 250 for their efforts.

If the Blues can get into the third round it will be a trip away to either Havant & Waterlooville or Bracknell Town.

O’Hara thanked Billericay Town.

In a statement posted on social media, he said: “Billericay Town FC is a fantastic club with great potential and I will carry nothing but fond memories of my time there as both a player and, more recently, a manager.

“I would sincerely like to thank everyone at the club for their support when I became manager last year.

“When I arrived at Billericay in 2017 it was never the intention to end up coaching and managing the team but having gained such a liking for the club and the affinity with the back office staff and supporters, I took it upon myself to take over the reins following the departure of the previous club owner.

“I am incredibly proud that alongside my management team and the new owners we were able to work together to consolidate the club at such a difficult time.

“Billericay has been a fantastic experience for me and I feel extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to have both played and managed the club.

“I would like to thank all the fantastic people I have met throughout my time and I wish them the best going forward.”