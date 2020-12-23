Billericay Town launching an academy next season

Published: 11:00 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 11:02 AM December 23, 2020

Billericay Town have announced the launch of their own football academy which will be ready in time for when colleges return next year.

After a rigorous process Town have now settled on a partnership with Chelmsford College in order to allow the club to offer a top quality football programme alongside excellent education options.

The aim is to ensure that they can produce well balanced football professionals who possess as wide a set of career opportunities as possible.

Co-owner Nick Hutt said: “This initiative is something that we have been planning since we took over the club and one that we believe the community will fully embrace.

“Obviously, the new 3G pitches were a big step towards this becoming a possibility and we now have an excellent facility to use for the Billericay Town FC Academy.

“Together with Danny Brown (Colts head coach) we spoke to numerous other academies and their partners.

“In fact, we found that people were extremely keen to work with us. One of the primary objectives though was to ensure that our education partner could provide a broad range of education options rather than just a more traditional BTEC in sports science.

“With Chelmsford College we identified an educator who not only had over 10 years’ experience of running academies but were flexible in terms of the qualifications that an individual could aim for.

“From a BTEC / NCFE extended diploma in sport and exercise, through to apprenticeships and studying subjects such as business, engineering, electrical or gaining English and maths GCSEs – the college provides the ability to ensure that we can provide an education to give students the best route into a career – be that inside the game or out in the wider world.”

Principal of Chelmsford College, Andy Sparks, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Billericay Town Football club to create the Billericay Town Football Club Academy.

“Our aim is to create outstanding opportunities for our learners and I know that our combined team of specialist coaches, former professional footballers, goalkeepers and health professionals are excited to begin working with the new academy players.”

The first-team had their mid-week clash against Chelmsford City called off due to a positive team amongst their opponents.

They will return to action on Boxing Day (Saturday) when they travel to Concord Rangers before hosting Braintree Town on Monday, December 28.