Billericay keen to build on win over Braintree

Published: 11:25 AM December 30, 2020

Louis Ramsay in action for Hornchurch in the FA Trophy against Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Billericay Town will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory over rivals Braintree Town when they take on Concord Rangers and Oxford City this week.

Town will welcome Danny Scopes’ side to the New Lodge on Saturday before they host Justin Merritt's Oxford City on Tuesday evening as they try to claw back their games in hand – providing the latest restrictions don’t grind action to a halt once again.

Concord, who are 17th in the standings, have not played since being beaten by Truro City in the FA Trophy the week before Christmas.

The Beach Boys had been due to host Billericay on Boxing Day but the game was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Town striker Jake Robinson bagged a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Ruben Soares junior as the hosts secured an important victory on December, 28 over Braintree.

Interim boss Dan Brown was delighted with the three points which moved Billericay up to 15th in the National League South standings.

“I’m happy with the result and the way the group is coming together,” said Brown.

“We lacked quality at times and didn’t make the most of when we had the ball.

“But it’s a good result and it’s something to build on.”

“We’re fitter now,” Brown added. “The game at times took the same pattern as the last game but now we’re fitter and we’re organised so we can ride out moments.

“The goalkeeper has made a terrific save and on the turnovers we’re fit enough to stay in the game.

“We can execute things at the end too.”

The Blues did make a signing ahead of that clash in the form of full-back Louis Ramsay on a dual-registration with Isthmian Premier League side Hornchurch who are not allowed to play due to the latest government restrictions.

The 23-year-old joined Hornchurch in September 2020 from Billericay Town and made his debut in a 1-1 draw at Margate.

He was also with Norwich City’s under-23s for two years during which time he spent a season on loan at National League side Woking before then joining Billericay where he spent last season.