Billericay Town await return date or final decision

Published: 10:00 AM January 28, 2021

Billericay Town continue to wait on the outcome of the brief suspension of the National League South and whether they will be given more grant aid to prevent a financial crisis among clubs across the league.

All National League South games were suspended for two weeks with immediate effect on Friday, January 22.

A statement from the National League said: "Following the review of the feedback from clubs in connection to the recent clubs meeting, a board meeting this morning decided to halt the participation in the North/South divisions for a two-week period, effective immediately.

"As a result, tomorrow's games are formally postponed."

There has been no comment from the National League about games in their top division.

The season only got under way in October after the government agreed that funding would be in place.

The initial £10million came via the National Lottery to the league but it was not divided up on the basis of gate receipts, which is what the government said should happen in September.

Instead, the National League devised a split which saw National League clubs Chesterfield, Hartlepool, Notts County, Stockport, Torquay, Wrexham and Yeovil receive £95,000 a month, with the 16 other clubs receiving £84,000.

In National League North and South, the majority of clubs received £30,000 a month, although Chester, Dulwich Hamlet, Hereford, Maidstone and York received £36,000.

The second tranche of funding came via the government's Sport Winter Survival Package but the money was available as loans rather than grants.

That led the league to offer three options to clubs earlier this week - loans for clubs, loans to the league who then distribute to clubs, or suspend the season.

The majority of clubs in National League South and North have opted to suspend the season - 12 clubs in National League North issued a statement saying they wanted to stop while Tonbridge, Concord, Havant & Waterlooville and Slough were among teams in National League South to publicly say they wanted games suspended.