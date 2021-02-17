Billericay boss Watson wants better defence from his young side

Published: 12:45 PM February 17, 2021

Billericay Town manager Kevin Watson wants his young side to start being better defensively from set-pieces and crosses as they head into a clash with Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The Blues will make the trip to The Beveree Stadium to take on Gary McCann’s side who sit sixth in National League South.

It will be another tough test for Watson’s men as all but five of the first-team squad have been furloughed.

“Crosses into the box and set-pieces at the minute are a bit of our Achilles' heel, but I have spoke to the young lads about it,” Watson said.

“They’ll all learn and come on from it. It’s difficult when you have to throw them all in together, but that is where we’re at right now as a club. That’s the decision the club has made and it’s a good decision.”

Town saw their three-match unbeaten Vanarama National League South sequence brought to its conclusion following an entertaining contest as they lost 4-2 to Eastbourne Borough at Priory Lane. The boss was pleased with the youngsters' efforts.

“The lads have not trained all week as our pitch was covered in snow, and you’re never going to get consistency from a young group of players but on the whole I can’t be anything other than delighted with them,” he said.

“We need to be better at crosses into the box, better at set-pieces, but that will come with coaching and them getting more experience.

“If we were getting carved open every two minutes, which I don’t believe we were, then I'd have cause for concern.

“The effort they’re giving us and to be all thrown in at the same time is fantastic. Obviously you don’t want to lose a game, but I am pleased with what they’ve been doing so far.”

New signing Rowan Liburd joined after Watson was appointed and has since taken on the role of captain.

“I think Rowan has been absolutely outstanding, for him to come in and as a 28-year-old to almost be the dad of the team, if you like, and be the coaching and management team’s voice on the pitch as well - I think he has done fantastically well.

“He’s brilliant in the dressing room and I hope that they look up to him.”