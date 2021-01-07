Billericay will look to end poor run away to Eastbourne

Published: 9:19 AM January 7, 2021

Billericay Town will be desperate to turn their fortunes around after suffering back-to-back defeats in the National League South.

The Blues will now travel away to face Eastbourne Borough on Saturday as they look to put defeats to Concord Rangers and Oxford City behind them and pick up some well-needed points as they currently sit 17th in the National League South just four points above the drop zone.

The New Lodge outfit have a number of injuries, a depleted squad and remain without a permanent manager.

They are still hunting down the right target to take over the reins from interim managers Dan Brown and Ronnie Henry who stepped into the role following the departure of Jamie O’Hara and his assistant Paul Konchesky.

Billericay must start turning their fortunes around however after suffering a 1-0 derby defeat at the hands of Concord Rangers at the weekend. They looked on course for a return to winning ways against Oxford City when Luke Wanadio fired low into the bottom corner of the City net midway through the opening period.

But Billericay were unable to push on and eventually succumbed to a brace from James Roberts and another goal from midfielder Zac McEachern as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home on Wednesday evening.

Interim boss Dan Brown said: “I don’t think it was just the second-half. Mid-way through the first-half they grew into it, and for me that’s what a fit football team looks like.

“We started well, got a good goal, and got into good areas and had opportunities but they overran us.

“They were very powerful, very relentless, and we couldn’t compete.

“What I found with Oxford is when they started, they started quite direct and it suited us, and I think they quickly realised that wasn’t the way to go and then they stepped it up a gear, started moving the ball and pulling us all over the place.”

Billericay make the short trip over the bridge to face Dartford at Princes Park on Tuesday, January 12.

The Darts have been in good form so far this campaign and are battling up near the top end of the league table.