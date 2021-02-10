Billericay Town will hope young squad can perform against leaders Dartford

Published: 2:40 PM February 10, 2021

Billericay Town manager Kevin Watson will be hoping his young side can build on their 2-2 draw with title-challenging St Albans City when they take on leaders Dartford.

The Blues will welcome Steve King’s Darts to the New Lodge on Saturday as they turn to the youngsters once again - having furloughed the majority of their squad in order to survive financially.

The boss was, however, close to tears after his team of under-23s celebrated a 2-2 National League South performance that was simply his “biggest achievement” as a manager.

High-flying St Albans must have fancied a banker away win against a Ricay team of non-furloughed, non-contract players with an average age of 19 and six making first team debuts.

“What I’ve just said to the boys downstairs is that this result is the biggest achievement in my managerial career so far," Watson said after the game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a group of players since I’ve been managing - at Bishop’s Stortford, Ebbsfleet and now here. They showed effort, desire, belief and quality.

“I’ve seen so much in three weeks to know this club is in good hands on and off the pitch going forward. What an effort that was, from top to bottom.

“Proud is an understatement of the way I feel. I had to compose myself in the dressing room after the game and I could not speak for five minutes, just thinking about what those boys achieved.

“I went round the dressing room asking the players to say how old they are — 16, 17, 18, 19 and so on.

“Proud doesn’t come close to the way I feel about the team’s performance against a St Albans side who came here to bag three points against our under-23s.

“As a coaching team, it almost brought tears to our eyes of how proud you can be.

“I cannot overstate what they have achieved.

“We had six players making their debut. There were 16-year-olds, 17-year olds and then you talk about Darren Foxley being 23 and almost a veteran and Rowan Liburd being 28.”

Liburd, captain of a side for the first time in his senior career, led from the front to give Ricay a deserved lead at the interval.

The Saints took a 2-1 lead but Watson’s boys weathered the storm before substitute Gabriel Ipanga Mbambo had a dream debut as he found the back of the net.