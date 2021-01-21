Billericay Town boss Watson looking to build on positive start

Published: 3:30 PM January 21, 2021

Billericay Town manager Kevin Watson will be looking for his side to build on his positive start since taking charge.

The Blues will make the trip to Meadowbank on Saturday to take on second in the league Dorking Wanderers, on the back of a 2-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet and a 3-3 draw against local rivals Chelmsford City this week.

“We'll prepare like we have done for the week and a bit that I've been in charge, I will watch Dorking, we’ll see what their strengths and weaknesses are then we’ll prepare for that,” Watson said.

“The boys have had two tough games, [including] a derby game played at high pace. But the games come thick and fast especially where we’ve had Covid-19 breaks so there is going to be a lot of Saturday and Tuesday matches.

“We’ll prepare the same and pick a squad that is fit and ready to go to Dorking.”

The Blues looked on course for a second successive league victory after storming into a 3-0 lead against Chelmsford thanks to a Rowan Liburd brace and one from Jake Robinson.

However, the Clarets hit back through Jake Cass, Tom Wraight and Adam Morgan to grab a share of the spoils.

“It’s got to feel like two points lost when you’re 3-0 up and playing as well as we were in that first half,” Watson said.

“It was similar to Saturday, we took our chances, hit the crossbar and totally dominated a large part of that first half but goals change games and we’re disappointed with their two just before half-time as it changed the complexion of the game.

“They then come out with their tails up, they get their third, and stuck it on us for a bit. We changed the shape a little bit with a couple of substitutions and calmed down.

“Of course it’s disappointing, I'm not going to lie, but I will watch the game back and I like to take the positives, which is we’ve taken four points out of the six.”

The boss was also delighted with how well new signing Liburd is already linking up with fellow striker Robinson.

“Really pleasing, they didn’t know each other before Rowan came in, and I even asked them at half-time during the Dulwich Hamlet game if they’d met before because it looked like they had - they were playing so well together.

“That’s what it’s all about when you’re playing in a partnership, I'm so delighted they both scored, and that bodes well.”