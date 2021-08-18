Billericay Town looking to bounce back, as Brentwood turn focus to FA Cup

Published: 2:39 PM August 18, 2021

Manager Kevin Watson during his time at Ebbsfleet United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Billericay Town will be looking to bounce back from an opening day defeat when they host Eastbourne Borough in National League South this weekend.

Kevin Watson's side welcome The Sports to New Lodge on Saturday determined to bag a first win of the campaign in their home opener after losing 3-0 at Bath City last weekend.

Mo Touray, Cody Cooke and Alex Fletcher strikes saw off Billericay in front of over 1,000 at Twerton Park.

Neighbours Brentwood Town will turn their attentions to the FA Cup as they take on Leighton Town in a preliminary round tie.

Manager Adam Flanagan and his new-look side will welcome the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side to the Brentwood Arena on Saturday as they bid to build on a season-opening victory.

A 36th-minute strike from new recruit Tom Richardson sealed a 1-0 win for Brentwood over Tilbury on the opening day of the Isthmian North season.