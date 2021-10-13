Billericay appoint Jody Brown as Brentwood bring in Rod Stringer

Published: 9:36 AM October 13, 2021

Billericay Town have moved quickly to appoint Jody Brown as their new manager as they seek to climb away from the National League South relegation zone.

Billericay, who are currently one place off the bottom of the National League South standings, parted company with Kevin Watson earlier this week.

A club statement confirmed: "Following a short, but thorough, process – we are delighted to announce that Jody Brown is to be appointed as our new men’s first team manager.

"Jody brings a wealth of both experience and contacts, following spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Heybridge Swifts, Concord, Welling and Grays.

"He immediately impressed us with his energy, attitude and his commitment to getting the team back on the right track."

Billericay Town gained their first league win of the season at Champion Hill as they beat Dulwich Hamlet 2-1.

Two first half goals, against the run of play, secured a victory that lifts them off of the bottom of the table thanks to Anderson Pinto and Kweke Lucan.

Under 23s manager, Dan Brown, along with his assistants Ash Goss and player Lawrie Wilson, took charge from the bench whilst new boss Jody Brown looked on from the stands.

Billericay Town will be hoping for another three points next Saturday afternoon when they face fellow strugglers Slough Town at New Lodge, in Brown’s first match as manager.

Brentwood Town moved to appoint experienced manager Rod Stringer to replace the departing Adam Flanagan.

Stringer has achieved success wherever he has been, starting at Aveley then moving on to Braintree, Bishop’s Stortford and Chelmsford City.

He was appointed whilst overseas which left Larry Bayford as caretaker manager for the FA Trophy match against Corinthian on Saturday.

Two first half goals from Rob Harvey and Josh Gray saw Brentwood Town through to the next round of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 win.

They have since been drawn at home to fellow Isthmian North side AFC Sudbury which is due to be played on Saturday, October 30.

Brentwood then built on that victory as they sealed a 5-3 victory over Great Wakering Rovers in the league on Tuesday evening.

A hat-trick from Rob Harvey and goals from Andrew Freeman and Daniel Ogunleye guided them to victory.