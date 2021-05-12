News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bentley bounce back to winning way at West Essex

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:28 PM May 12, 2021   
Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green R

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley bounced back from a disappointing defeat the previous with a comfortable 74-run victory over West Essex to go joint top of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three table.

The hosts won the toss but invited Bentley to bat first where they posted a strong total of 264-7 in 45 overs thanks to an impressive display from Dan Matthews (57) on his debut and opener Ash Parmenter (52).

The duo were well supported by captain Glenn Swinney (47) and Ollie Beaney (25*) as they provided West Essex a tough score to chase down. 

West Essex struggled against a fine spell of bowling from Swinney (4-19) and brothers Phil Coleman (2-16) and Matt Coleman (2-38). 

Nadir Rasheed (82) top scored in West Essex’s reply but ultimately they fell well short of the target as they were bowled out for 190. 

Bentley’s second and third teams both had their matches cancelled down to heavy rain.

