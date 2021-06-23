Bentley bounce back with victory over promotion chasing Rainham

Published: 2:30 PM June 23, 2021

Bentley bounced back from last weekend’s disappointment to pick up a superb victory over promotion chasing Rainham in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three.

Captain Glenn Swinney won the toss and elected to field first where they restricted Rainham to 144-8 thanks to some excellent spin bowling from Michael Clark (4-51) and Ash Parmenter (2-32).

Jon O’Neill (61) and Jas Hothi (36) were the stand-out performers for Rainham with the bat in their innings.

In reply, Bentley were up against time due to the weather conditions, but were led by Parmenter (59) with good supporting knocks from Tom Johnson (26) and Phil Coleman (20) in a six-wicket win to get back in the chase for the top spot.

Bentley now welcome Woodford Green on Saturday while the seconds and thirds had their matches cancelled due to the bad weather.