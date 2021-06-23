News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bentley bounce back with victory over promotion chasing Rainham

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:30 PM June 23, 2021   
Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green R

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley bounced back from last weekend’s disappointment to pick up a superb victory over promotion chasing Rainham in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three. 

Captain Glenn Swinney won the toss and elected to field first where they restricted Rainham to 144-8 thanks to some excellent spin bowling from Michael Clark (4-51) and Ash Parmenter (2-32). 

Jon O’Neill (61) and Jas Hothi (36) were the stand-out performers for Rainham with the bat in their innings. 

In reply, Bentley were up against time due to the weather conditions, but were led by Parmenter (59) with good supporting knocks from Tom Johnson (26) and Phil Coleman (20) in a six-wicket win to get back in the chase for the top spot.

Bentley now welcome Woodford Green on Saturday while the seconds and thirds had their matches cancelled due to the bad weather.

Cricket
Essex

