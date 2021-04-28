Bentley pick up a resounding victory over Old Brentwoods on League debut

Published: 12:30 PM April 28, 2021

Bentley had a resounding 104-run Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three debut victory over Old Brentwoods in a limited 45-over match.

The hosts won the toss and invited Bentley to bat first where Walker (4) was bowled out early on before an impressive second-wicket partnership of 142 between Phil Coleman (96) and Ash Parmenter (61) with super maiden half-centuries in the competition.

They were well supported by power-hitting knocks of Tom Johnson (31) and Ollie Beaney, who hit an unbeaten 30 off just seven balls, which enabled Bentley to post a challenging score of 295-6.

In reply, Old Brentwoods lost wickets at steady intervals thanks to Steven Flack (3-37) and leg spinner Parmenter (2-27).

And the bowlers were backed up by a superb fielding display led by Matt Coleman, who held onto four superb catches in the outfield, as the hosts were dismissed for 191.

Bentley welcome Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on Saturday (12.30pm), while Old Brentwoods visit Newham.