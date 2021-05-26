Bentley suffer crushing defeat away to Springfield

Published: 8:00 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM May 26, 2021

Bentley suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat away to Springfield in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.

Captain Glen Swinney lost the toss and saw his side put into bat, before they were bowled out for 74 in just 20.4 overs.

None of the batsmen posted scores of note, as Springfield bowlers Charlie Prudence (4-12) and Andy Ovel (3-21) impressed.

In reply, the home side cruised to their target thanks to an unbeaten 50 from Jim Symonds leading the charge.

Bentley fell from top to mid-table in the table as they welcome Harlow next weekend and they look to bounce back.

The second and thirds had their matches called off due to the weather conditions and waterlogged pitches.

All three teams will now be hoping for better weather and fortunes this weekend.