News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Bentley seal first win of the season over rivals Navestock

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:52 AM July 13, 2021   
Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green R

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley seconds secured their first win of the season in a reduced 40-over match against promotion chasing Navestock.

They lost the toss and were invited to bat first on a wet and damp wicket where they were bowled out for 126.

Opening batsman Ollie Gordon (38) and Ross Mardar (26) led the way for Bentley, while Matthew Simmons (3-37) was Navestock’s stand-out performer with the ball.

In reply, Navestock tumbled against the impressive pace of George Alavoine (4-29) and spinner Matt France (3-19) as Bentley restricted them to a modest total of 89 to seal the local derby win.

The first and third teams both had their home matches called off due to the rain which left the pitches waterlogged.

You may also want to watch:

Bentley, currently sitting in sixth place, are due to visit bottom club Walthamstow in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three this weekend.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford
  2. 2 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
  3. 3 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
  1. 4 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  2. 5 Man injured after reported 'assault' on Gooshays Drive
  3. 6 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  4. 7 'Amazing achievement': Havering reacts to Euros 2020 to condemn racism
  5. 8 Rainham 197-home regeneration in £1.5bn scheme 'progressing well’
  6. 9 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
  7. 10 Council set to award £10m contract for services including waste collection
Cricket
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IECC Eid celebration

Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

person
The King Harold pub

King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon