Bentley seal first win of the season over rivals Navestock
Bentley seconds secured their first win of the season in a reduced 40-over match against promotion chasing Navestock.
They lost the toss and were invited to bat first on a wet and damp wicket where they were bowled out for 126.
Opening batsman Ollie Gordon (38) and Ross Mardar (26) led the way for Bentley, while Matthew Simmons (3-37) was Navestock’s stand-out performer with the ball.
In reply, Navestock tumbled against the impressive pace of George Alavoine (4-29) and spinner Matt France (3-19) as Bentley restricted them to a modest total of 89 to seal the local derby win.
The first and third teams both had their home matches called off due to the rain which left the pitches waterlogged.
Bentley, currently sitting in sixth place, are due to visit bottom club Walthamstow in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three this weekend.
