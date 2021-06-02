Bentley pull off stunning narrow victory over Harlow
Bentley pulled off a stunning three-run win over Harlow in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.
Captain Glen Swinney won the toss for the first time this season and elected to bat first but Bentley were bowled out for a paltry 79, after a slow start where they lost three wickets for one run.
And it took a tail-end partnership of 35 between Laurence Pulford (28) and Ollie Beaney (12) to help Bentley reach that score.
In reply, Harlow lost four wickets for three runs to opening bowlers Ash Parmenter (5-25) and Steve Flack (2-12), although they did muster up a partnership of 50 runs to give them hope.
Bentley put in yet another superb fielding and bowling display led by Phil Coleman with a hat-trick of catches to get their opponents out for 76.
A weakened second team suffered an eight-wicket defeat at Rainham in their fixture after losing the toss and being put into bat.
They were bowled out for 76 with captain Ollie Gordon (31) and Charlie Mavesey (27) leading the way.
Rainham then cruised to their target to seal a comfortable victory.