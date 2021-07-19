Bad day all round for Bentley teams

Published: 6:37 PM July 19, 2021

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Understrength Bentley suffered a disappointing defeat at bottom club Walthamstow in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three.

Having decided to bat first, they posted a modest 186 thanks largely to brothers Phil Coleman (65) and Matt Coleman (28).

And Walthamstow reached their target with five wickets in hand in the 44th over, as Phil Coleman (3-23) claimed the bowling plaudits for Bentley, who welcome Barking this weekend.

It was a similar story for the seconds, who scored 187 against Great Waltham thirds in Mid-Essex League Division Three.

Captain Ollie Gordon (65) led the way at the top of their order, with Liam Rawlinson (23) giving support.

But Waltham went on to seal a six-wicket win, as Louis Morris nabbed 2-32 in 10 overs.

Bentley thirds came up just short in their Division Eight contest with South Woodham Ferrers seconds, who were restricted to 180-7.

Dan France (3-32) and Sean Darby (2-27) bowled well for Bentley, who looked set for victory until Jamie Anderson (65) left the field feeling unwell due to the heat.

Dylan Hammond fell for 31 as Bentley closed on 176-8.