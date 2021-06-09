News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bentley get better of Newham to maintain challenge

Lee Power

Published: 4:17 PM June 9, 2021   
Bentley's Laurence Pulford appeals for the stumping of Newham's Salman Khan

Bentley wicketkeeper Laurence Pulford appeals for the stumping of Newham's Salman Khan - Credit: Tim Edwards

Bentley got the better of Newham to maintain their challenge at the top of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three table.

Leg-spinner Ash Parmenter (4-64) and pace bowler Steve Flack (2-34) had most success as the hosts were dismissed for 207.

And impressive half-centuries from Tom Mann (72 not out) and Dan Matthews (67) saw Bentley to a seven-wicket win.

The seconds fell to a 128-run defeat in Mid-Essex League Division Three against South Loughton.

The visitors made  200-8 off 35 overs, as Matt France (3-54) and Sanath Serasingne (2-46) took bowling honours.

But Bentley were skittled for just 72, with Callum Darby (25) top scoring.

The thirds also lost to Hornchurch Athletic in Division Eight.

Young Abi Brown (1-34) bowled an impressive spell as Athletic piled up 238-2, with Jake Marder (47) leading the way with the bat in Bentley's 140-8 reply.

A Bentley player in bowling action against Newham

A Bentley player in bowling action against Newham - Credit: Tim Edwards

Bentley celebrate a wicket against Newham

Bentley celebrate a wicket against Newham - Credit: Tim Edwards

A Bentley batsman in action against Newham

A Bentley batsman in action against Newham - Credit: Tim Edwards


