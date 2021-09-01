Bentley suffer heavy defeat to Hornchurch Athletic

Published: 1:35 PM September 1, 2021

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley suffered a disappointing eight-wicket defeat to Hornchurch Athletic after a below-par batting and bowling performance.

They won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 202-9 thanks to good knocks from Elliot Hardy (71) and Matt Coleman (43).

Athletic completed a comfortable chase with Robinson (98 not out) doing the majority of the damage to seal his side's victory.

Bentley will be hoping to finish their debut season in Essex League Division Three on a high when they welcome Stanford this weekend.

The seconds ended the season with back-to-back wins as they cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Great Totham.

They bowled their opponents out for a mere 116 with Dylan Hammond (2-8), Matt France (2-14), and Sean Whelan (2-18) impressing with the ball before Ollie Gordon (58 not out) and Liam Rawlinson (54 not out) did the rest.

The thirds season ended with a crushing defeat to Little Baddow which saw them relegated.

The visitors scored 248-8 before Bentley were bowled out for 90 – meaning they lost by 158 runs.