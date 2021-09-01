News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Bentley suffer heavy defeat to Hornchurch Athletic

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:35 PM September 1, 2021   
Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green R

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley suffered a disappointing eight-wicket defeat to Hornchurch Athletic after a below-par batting and bowling performance. 

They won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 202-9 thanks to good knocks from Elliot Hardy (71) and Matt Coleman (43). 

Athletic completed a comfortable chase with Robinson (98 not out) doing the majority of the damage to seal his side's victory. 

Bentley will be hoping to finish their debut season in Essex League Division Three on a high when they welcome Stanford this weekend. 

The seconds ended the season with back-to-back wins as they cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Great Totham. 

You may also want to watch:

They bowled their opponents out for a mere 116 with Dylan Hammond (2-8), Matt France (2-14), and Sean Whelan (2-18) impressing with the ball before Ollie Gordon (58 not out) and Liam Rawlinson (54 not out) did the rest.

The thirds season ended with a crushing defeat to Little Baddow which saw them relegated. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
  2. 2 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
  3. 3 Teen found with 'multiple stab wounds' in Harold Hill
  1. 4 'They never come': Neighbours feel abandoned over persistent dangerous parking
  2. 5 Inquest: Man who couldn't see GP face-to-face died from 'unrelated trauma'
  3. 6 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park
  4. 7 Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch
  5. 8 End of an Elm Park era as popular retailer closes after 38 years
  6. 9 Romford teen is first to join new UK hairdressing apprentice scheme
  7. 10 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'

The visitors scored 248-8 before Bentley were bowled out for 90 – meaning they lost by 158 runs.

Cricket
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Go-Ahead London 575

Travel

Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
train robbery Upminster to Romford

British Transport Police

CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Palms Hotel

Havering Council

Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
West Ham submits training ground proposal

West Ham United

West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon