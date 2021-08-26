Bentley bag 'spectacular' victories throughout the club

Published: 7:00 AM August 26, 2021

Bentley pulled off a spectacular three-wicket victory over Rainham in a rain-reduced match at the weekend.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat where they posted 170-9 thanks to Sid Patel (41) and a few others chipping in.

Ash Parmenter (6-22) put in a superb bowling performance to help Bentley restrict their opponents.

But Bentley had a disaster start with the bat as they crashed to 22-7 in just seven overs, struggling to deal with the pace of Jon O’Neil (5-4).

A stunning club record-breaking partnership of 153 for the eighth wicket saved the day thanks to Glenn Swinney (73 not out) and Oliver Beaney (64 not out) to help seal victory.

You may also want to watch:

The seconds also pulled off a win at Rayleigh, having won the toss and elected to field, where they restricted their opponents to 198 thanks to Martin Smith (4-4).

In reply, Bentley crashed to 22-4 early on, but Ryan Barker (114 not out) and Charlie Navesey (35 not out) came up trumps, as they sealed a five-wicket win.

The thirds finally secured their first win of the season as they beat Rayleigh Fairview by 57 runs.

Jake Darby (91 not out) dominated with good support from Ian Gray (32) as Bentley reached 178-5 before they bowed Rayleigh out for 121.