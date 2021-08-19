News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dismal batting display proved costly for Bentley at Barking

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:30 AM August 19, 2021   
A Bentley player in bowling action against Newham

A Bentley player in bowling action against Newham - Credit: Tim Edwards

Bentley produced a dismal batting performance in their return to limited over cricket with a defeat at Barking. 

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first where they managed to score 179-9 with Hasnain Qureshi (78) leading the charge.

Bentley put in a solid bowling display with Steve Flack (2-18), Oliver Beaney (2-58), Ashley Parmenter (2-31) and Glenn Swinney (2-30) impressing. 

But they crumbled early on in reply and were eventually bowled out for 103 with Phil Coleman (45) top scoring.

The second team's season of woe continued as they suffered an 88-run defeat to local rivals Brookweald.

Brookweald won the toss and elected to bat first, making 229 after being led by Mehmood (107) as Martin Smith (6-19) impressed for Bentley with the ball. 

Bentley were then bowled out for 141 in reply despite good knocks from Callum Darby (38) and Smith (24). 

The thirds are still seeking their first win of the season as they fell to a four-wicket defeat at home to St Andrew’s. 

Bentley scored 196-5 with Ian Gray (90) and Dennis Wise (43) impressing, but St Andrew’s chased it down.

