Bentley bounce back to winning ways at Stanford

Published: 11:00 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM August 4, 2021

Bentley bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 104-run victory over Stanford in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three.

Matt Coleman (100 not out) led the charge with good support from Ash Parmenter (59) and Phil Coleman (44) to enable Bentley to declare at 237-2 despite losing the toss and being put into bat.

They gave opponents Stanford 57 overs to reach the target but the hosts struggled against spinners Parmenter (4-44) and captain Glen Swinney (3-30) with only Pearn (62) making decent runs as they were bowled out for 133.

The seconds suffered a 42-run defeat at home to Rainham after losing the toss but still restricting the visitors to 154 all out.

Ryan Barker (4-30) and Martin Smith (2-36) impressed with the ball but Bentley failed to reach the target as they were bowled out for 113 despite good knocks from Matt Earing (41) and Luke Wilding (33).

The thirds are still seeking their first win of the season as they crashed to a 67-run defeat at home to Chignal.

Chignal posted a score of 235-5 but Bentley could only manage 168-7 in reply.