Bentley secure back-to-back victories to go top of the table

Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2021

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley secured back-to-back victories in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three with a 20-run win over Walthamstow.

They lost the toss and were invited to bat, posting a score of 183 with Tom Johnson (43) and Tom Mann (29) leading the charge.

Walthamstow were then set a rain revised target of 111 in 30 overs but struggled to 90-4 with Steve Flack (2-27) and Ollie Beaney (2-29) performing well with the ball.

The seconds fell to a four-wicket defeat at Great Waltham in their T-Rippon Mid-Essex Division Three fixture.

They lost the toss and crawled their way to a total of 141-8 thanks to captain Ollie Gordon (85*) but Waltham reached their target with Harrison Elles (70*) the top scorer.

You may also want to watch:

The thirds had their match against South Woodham Ferrers abandoned after the hosts posted a score of 210-7, with Bentley’s Gary Bauckham (3-50) and Sean Darby (2-25) the stand-out bowlers.

Bentley were 82-3 when rain stopped play, with Kieran Ball (31) the top scorer.