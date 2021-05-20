News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bentley secure back-to-back victories to go top of the table

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2021   
Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green R

Bentley CC (fielding) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley secured back-to-back victories in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three with a 20-run win over Walthamstow. 

They lost the toss and were invited to bat, posting a score of 183 with Tom Johnson (43) and Tom Mann (29) leading the charge. 

Walthamstow were then set a rain revised target of 111 in 30 overs but struggled to 90-4 with Steve Flack (2-27) and Ollie Beaney (2-29) performing well with the ball. 

The seconds fell to a four-wicket defeat at Great Waltham in their T-Rippon Mid-Essex Division Three fixture. 

They lost the toss and crawled their way to a total of 141-8 thanks to captain Ollie Gordon (85*) but Waltham reached their target with Harrison Elles (70*) the top scorer. 

The thirds had their match against South Woodham Ferrers abandoned after the hosts posted a score of 210-7, with Bentley’s Gary Bauckham (3-50) and Sean Darby (2-25) the stand-out bowlers. 

Bentley were 82-3 when rain stopped play, with Kieran Ball (31) the top scorer.

