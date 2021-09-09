Bentley CC secure comfortable win over Stanford to wrap up season

Published: 6:30 AM September 9, 2021

Bentley CC finished the season with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over strugglers Stanford Le Hope to secure fifth place in their debut Hamro Foundation Essex division three season.

They won the toss and elected to field first, where they bowled Stanford out for 130 runs thanks to an opening pace spell from Steve Flack (5-42), Ash Parmenter (2-21), and captain Glen Swinney (2-29).

Martin Leslie (70) top-scored for Stanford with support from Michael Gray (17) and Kalum Rasika Sampath (20).

In reply, Bentley were led home by an impressive unbeaten half-century from opener Parmenter (61 not out) with good support from Matt Coleman (35) as they scored 133-3 to win on the final day of the season.

It will be seen as a successful campaign, finishing fifth out of 16 teams in division three after swapping over to the Essex League ahead of the season.