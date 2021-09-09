News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Bentley CC secure comfortable win over Stanford to wrap up season

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:30 AM September 9, 2021   
Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Ro

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bentley CC finished the season with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over strugglers Stanford Le Hope to secure fifth place in their debut Hamro Foundation Essex division three season. 

They won the toss and elected to field first, where they bowled Stanford out for 130 runs thanks to an opening pace spell from Steve Flack (5-42), Ash Parmenter (2-21), and captain Glen Swinney (2-29). 

Martin Leslie (70) top-scored for Stanford with support from Michael Gray (17) and Kalum Rasika Sampath (20). 

In reply, Bentley were led home by an impressive unbeaten half-century from opener Parmenter (61 not out) with good support from Matt Coleman (35) as they scored 133-3 to win on the final day of the season. 

It will be seen as a successful campaign, finishing fifth out of 16 teams in division three after swapping over to the Essex League ahead of the season. 

You may also want to watch:

Cricket
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rising Sun pub Hornchurch

Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Romford restaurants awarded best group and best restaurant titles

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch Rising Sun pub applies to amend licence for new function lounge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person