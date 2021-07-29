News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bentley endure miserable fortunes in tricky conditions

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM July 29, 2021   
A Bentley bowler in action

Bentley suffered back-to-back Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three defeats as they lost by four wickets to Barking. 

Barking won the toss and elected to field first meaning Bentley had to bat in tricky conditions where they were bowled out for 175. 

Acting captain Phil Coleman (112) dominated the innings with the first century of the season but he lacked support with Tom Johnson (25) the next highest run scorer. 

Bentley managed to reduce Barking to 56-5 as they got off to a good start with the ball in reply thanks to Steve Flack (2-12) and Louis Morris (2-59).

But lower order batsmen bailed Barking out and got them across the line, thanks to Haris Khan (78 not out) and Omar Khan (39 not out).  

The seconds season of woe continued with a defeat at Canvey Island despite winning the toss and inviting the hosts to bat first. 

They managed to restrict Canvey to 179-9 with Charlie Navesey (4-40) impressing with the ball before Bentley were bowled out for 139 in reply despite a good knock from Ryan Barker (62). 

The thirds poor season also continued as they suffered a heavy 110-run loss to Danbury. 

Cricket
Essex

