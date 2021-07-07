Bentley have to settle for a draw with Goresbrook as rain affects play
Bentley just failed to pull off a victory at Goresbrook in a rain-reduced Hamro Foundation Essex League match at the weekend.
Captain Glen Swinney and his side were put into bat by their Division Three rivals and posted 143-7 in 21 overs.
They were led by Phil Coleman (52) and Tom Johnson (29) before Goresbrook found themselves in trouble early on in reply.
Ash Parmenter (7-13) put in a superb display but the last pair of home batsmen held out for the last four overs to bag a draw thanks to Khan scoring 20 not out.
Bentley will now welcome South Woodford on Saturday in their next match, while the seconds will hope to return to action after having their match cancelled.
The thirds however did play but suffered a heavy 129-run defeat to leaders Chelmsford Spartans.
The hosts amassed 266-8 with the runs shared around the team with Abi Brown (2-60) the main threat with the ball for Bentley.
In reply, Bentley lost wickets steadily despite the top order knocks of Sam Darby (39) and Jamie Anderson (35) as they were bowled out for 137.