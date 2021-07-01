Bentley secure victory over Woodford Green as seconds and thirds lose

Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2021

Bentley secured back-to-back wins with a comfortable victory over Woodford Green in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.

They lost the toss and were sent into the field but bowled the visitors out for a low total of 115 in 39.3 overs led by a fine spin bowling performance from Michael Clark (5-34) and opener Steve Flack (2-24).

In reply, Bentley lost early wickets but a good knock from Phil Coleman (40) steadied the ship and he was well supported by Chris Walker (23) and captain Glenn Swinney (19 not out) to seal the four-wicket victory.

The seconds suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat to Great Totham in their clash as they still seek a first win of the season.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first they were bowled out for 149 with Liam Rawlinson (55), Ryan Barker (48) and Jamie Knight (25) top scoring before Totham cruised home.

The thirds chased hard but fell short by 54 runs at Little Baddow after the hosts scored 277-6.

Bentley could only manage 223-9 with Ben Harris (72), Ian Gray (38) and youngster Dylan Hammond (34) giving it a good go.