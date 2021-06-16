Bentley suffer crushing defeats in latest fixtures
Bentley suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat at home to Epping in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash.
Bentley produced a very disappointing batting display after having won the toss and electing to bat first on a good wicket.
They were bowled out for just 85 with Chris Walker (21) top scoring before Epping reached their small target in just 19.2 overs of the 62 available to them.
Bentley will look to bounce back against Rainham at the weekend.
The seconds are still seeking their first Mid-Essex League Division Three win after suffering a crushing local derby defeat at Brookweald.
The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a score of 349-8 with a tremendous knock form Verna (161 not out) leading the charge.
Bentley were bowled out for 105 in reply with captain Ollie Gordon (28) top scoring.
