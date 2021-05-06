All three Bentley teams suffer defeats in league action
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Bentley suffered a 37-run defeat in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three home debut against Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower.
The Green top five of Scott Jackson (52), Paul Hurworth (81), Chris Cook (42), Tom Gentle (60) and Chris Haylett (32) laid the foundations for their 300-8, as Oliver Beaney (4-57) and Glen Swinney (2-62) had most success with the ball for Bentley.
The home reply was led by Phil Coleman (74) as the rest of the top order struggled, but contributions from Swinney (38), Matt Coleman (42) and Laurence Pulford (22) proved in vain as they were dismissed for 253.
The seconds started their Mid-Essex league campaign with a seven-wicket loss to Great Wakering with a short team having been hit by two late withdrawals.
Put into bat they were in early trouble after an inspired spell from Dan Deadman (5-6) and all out for a mere 87.
Skipper Ollie Gordon (24) and George Alavoine (24) were the only batsmen in double figures before Wakering cruised home.
Bentley thirds also started with a defeat as they lost by six wickets to Chelmsford Spartans.
Put into bat they posted a modest score of 173, with Danny Wise (68) leading the charge.
Chelmsford eased home thanks to Imran Ahktar (84*), who hit three consecutive sixes to seal the win.