Hornchurch without 'gutted' captain Gordon for rest of season

Published: 10:00 AM August 19, 2021

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Aaron West during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 29th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is ‘gutted’ to be ruled out for the remainder of the season with a dislocated shoulder.

The Harrow Lodge outfit will be without their skipper as they travel to Belhus on Saturday but he will be in the crowd cheering his side on.

They currently sit fourth in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division heading into the final three fixtures and Gordon knows they will struggle to catch leaders Chelmsford, but must give it a go.

“It should be a good game, Marc Whitlock is going to be taking over as I dislocated my shoulder on Saturday, so that’s my season finished,” said Gordon.

“I’m truly gutted that I probably won’t be able to play again this season, but hopefully the boys will carry on and get a few good results. I’ll be over there supporting the boys and hopefully they can build on Saturday’s performance.

“We’re not out of it completely, but it will be very tough with the way Chelmsford are playing, but we have to finish as strong as we can and as high up the league table as we can.

“If we can win all of our remaining games then you never know.”

It was a 49-run victory over Billericay last weekend after Gordon won the toss and elected to bat first where they scored 273-4 thanks to the captain, who hit an unbeaten 77, Merv Westfield (84) and Adeel Malik (67 not out).

In reply, Hornchurch bowled the visitors out for 224 with Marc Whitlock (3-49), Malik (3-31), and Ronnie Saunders (2-42) stepping up with the ball.

“The boys done well, we won the toss and it was nice for a few of us to get some runs, as it was well overdue,” added Gordon.

“It was a good all-round performance from the boys. It was good to see some of the boys get back in form and hopefully we can finish off the season with more of the same.

“It was very good overall and it was a good team performance.”

After facing Belhus, Hornchurch take on Chingford and Hadleigh & Thundersley in their final two fixtures of the season.