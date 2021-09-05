Raiders start the new season with a draw away to Bees

Published: 11:30 AM September 5, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders began the new season with a 6-6 draw away to Bees IHC in the first leg of the Everyone Active Cup.

Both sides returned to the ice in front of fans for the first time in more than 18 months at Slough Ice Arena and proved to be a goal fest.

A brace from Lukas Sladkovsky and goals from Erik Piatak, Rio Grinell-Parke, Tommy Huggett and Sean Barry helped Sean Easton’s men bring a level score line back to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre for the second leg.

Raiders opened the scoring thanks to Sean Barry in just the seventh minute of play but his effort was cancelled out just over 30 seconds later by Swedish forward Niklas Ornmarker.

The hosts then took the lead thanks to former Romford junior Mikey Power as he found the back of the net in the 12th minute of play.

Piatak and Sladkovsky both found the net in quick succession to restore the Raiders lead heading into the first period break.

New signing Rio Grinell-Parke then slotted past Adam Goss to make it 4-2 early in the second period but the Bees rallied and levelled it at 4-4 thanks to Ornmarker and Josh Martin.

Ornmarker then completed his hat-trick before Raiders hit back thanks to Sladkovsky and Huggett to give them a 6-5 lead.

Bees defenceman Josh Kelly bundled the puck home to make it 6-6 which is how it ended when the final whistle sounded.

Forward Jacob Ranson said: “It was a typical first game of the season, plenty of mistakes and lots to work on. We looked very organised at times, but at other stages it was scrappy, and we looked tired.

“There was plenty of positives and we have to now build on those this evening as we look to win the Everyone Active Cup in order to build some confidence ahead of the new season.”