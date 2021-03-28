Spring Cup: Bees 4 Raiders 3

Published: 4:17 PM March 28, 2021

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly on his knees against the Bees - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders slipped to a slender defeat against the Bees in their final match of the NIHL Spring Cup competition on Sunday afternoon.

Raiders travelled to Slough, having won 5-3 on their previous visit on March 12 and buoyed by their overtime win over Telford in Romford the night before, but fell behind inside two minutes as Lewis Hook put the hosts ahead.

Hook was binned for charging soon after and Raiders levelled on the power play through captain Aaron Connolly, assisted by Erik Piatak and Ed Knaggs, against one of his former clubs.

Bees were back in front in the ninth minute thanks to an unassisted goal from Josh Smith but could not capitalise when Zach Sullivan was binned for slashing.

Callum Wells and Bayley Harewood clashed in the 14th minute, with Raiders then kiling off a pair of penalties given against skipper Connolly late in the opening period.

It was 3-1 barely three minutes into the middle session, though, as Harewood beat Ethan James and Hook claimed his second a minute later to widen the gap further.

Ollie Baldock hit a post while Jacob Ranson was serving a penalty for tripping, while Bees had another effort ruled out by the officials for a high stick.

Raiders killed off further penalties against Harry Gulliver and Callum Burnett before the second break and the scoreline remained unchanged until the 50th minute, when Ashley Jackson netted on a power play for the visitors, with Piatak and Knaggs assisting once more.

They cut the gap to one just 26 seconds later through Wells, to set up a tense finale and went on the power play again when Ivan Antonov and Ciaran Long were binned alongside JJ Pitchley in the 54th minute.

Bees survived, though, and Dan Scott was then called for a kneeing penalty in the final minutes, with Adam Goss denying Piatak on a shorthanded chance and Connolly firing the rebound wide.

James was removed for an extra skater in the closing seconds, with Brandon Ayliffe denying Bees an empty net goal as it ended in a 4-3 win for the home side, which condemned Raiders to the wooden spoon.

Raiders: Callum Wells 1, Ashley Jackson 1, Aaron Connolly 1, Erik Piatak 0+3, Ed Knaggs 0+2.