Spring Cup: Bees 3 Raiders 5

Published: 9:51 PM March 12, 2021

Brandon Ayliffe scored his 100th point for Raiders during their Spring Cup clash with Bees IHC - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders opened their account in the NIHL Spring Cup with a Friday night win over the Bees in Slough.

Tommy Huggett forced an early save from Adam Goss, while Josh Waller called Ethan James into action at the other end.

And Raiders – with JJ Pitchley making his 250th appearance for the club – opened the scoring with just over five minutes played thanks to a delayed penalty goal from Jacob Ranson, who opened his account for the season.

Jacob Ranson opened the scoring for Everyone Active Raiders in their Spring Cup match against Bees IHC - Credit: John Scott

Bees were back on terms at 8.44 through Lewis Hook and turned the match on its head with a second goal just 27 seconds later from Juha Lindgren.

But Raiders squared matters once more in the 12th minute through Erik Piatak, who was assisted by captain Aaron Connolly and Brandon Ayliffe, earning his 100th point in the process.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors killed off a bench minor penalty for having too many men on the ice and got a late power play chance when Bayley Haywood was binned for hooking, with Callum Wells seeing a hard shot blocked by Goss.

A tripping call against Josh Martin gave Raiders a brief spell of 5-on-3, but the home side survived as debutant Ed Knaggs had a shot blocked.

Raiders converted on the remaining power play, though, to move 3-2 up through Ashley Jackson, as Ayliffe picked up his second assist of the night.

Goss saved from Connolly, while Ivan Antonov got a couple of sights of goal for Bees, before Raiders claimed their fourth goal just before the midway mark through Glenn Billing, as Harry Gulliver and Zach Sullivan claimed the helpers.

A tripping penalty against James Galazzi was killed off, before Goss knocked away a shot from Ollie Baldock.

And James saved from Ciaran Long, while Galazzi went close with a tip before Goss saved Ayliffe’s low shot at the other end.

Connolly was also thwarted by Goss, from Ayliffe’s centre, before Martin and Piatak were called for holding and slashing to leave the sides skating 4-on-4 towards the end of the middle session.

James saved from Lindgren, while Ranson had a shot blocked as Raiders took a two-goal lead to the lockerroom.

The final period was just over four minutes old when the gap grew to three as Piatak and Connolly combined to set up man of the match Ayliffe for a 5-2 lead and Goss made a glove save from Huggett soon after.

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates a goal - Credit: John Scott

Connolly fired wide and James denied Lindgren, before Jack Cooper was called for slashing to hand Bees a power play.

James made a pad save to deny Long and saw Hook put the rebound wide of the target before the penalty expired, with Harvey Stead having a shot through traffic saved.

Bees grabbed a third goal with less than six minutes to play through Smith but Piatak forced Goss into a save from the left wing in the closing minutes, with Wells also testing the Bees goalie as Raiders took the points.

Raiders head to Swindon on Saturday (6.30pm), before hosting the Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford on Sunday (3pm) to complete their three-game weekend.

Raiders: Brandon Ayliffe 1+2, Erik Piatak 1+1, Jacob Ranson 1, Ashley Jackson 1, Glenn Billing 1, Aaron Connolly 0+2, Harry Gulliver 0+1, Zach Sullivan 0+1.