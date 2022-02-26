Bees 4 Raiders 0: Five key things to National League clash

It's the morning after the night before, when the Everyone Active Raiders were so disappointingly stung 4-0 by Bees IHC in the National League.

There are clear blue sunny skies over Romford town centre and it would've been great to reflect upon a key Raiders win over their play-off rivals at Slough Ice Arena.

But sport can ruin your days and evenings from time to time and last night was one of those occasions.

There was much excited anticipation, but after early game misconduct penalties were given to Alan Lack and Thomas Relf, Dominik Gabaj's double put the home side in control.

And a third goal from Stuart Mogg just 15 seconds into the final period effectively ended the game as a contest.

The fact James Galazzi added a fourth - and later left Jack Cooper spilling blood due to an errant high stick - rubbed further salt into the wounds of Raiders and their supporters, who no longer have their play-off destiny in their own hands.

Victory allowed Bees to pull to within one point of Sean Easton's men, with two games in hand, and Raiders could be back in the basement by the time they welcome Sheffield Steeldogs to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

So where did it go so wrong?

PENALTIES

Bees will have been the happier of the two sides following the ninth-minute incident that saw Lack and Relf ejected.

Lack caught Erik Piatak with a high stick on the end boards, then unleashed a brief flurry of punches before Relf dragged the former Raider off his import teammate.

It was a bit of a surprise to see game misconducts handed out so early, but maybe in such a key game and in light of other unsavoury incidents that have been occuring at games this season, referees Adam Bicknell and Stephen Matthews wanted to put their feet down early.

A third-man in penalty on Relf robbed Raiders of arguably their most steady defenceman of the season and they could not profit from three minutes of power play time - or on a further nine minutes with the man advantage over the rest of the night.

IMPORTS

In a crunch showdown, Gabaj (two goals, one assist) outproduced Piatak and Lukas Sladkovksy, simple as that.

He reacted quickly at the side of the net to convert a rebound, after Michael Gray's pad save kept out Edward Bradley's point shot, in the 15th minute.

And Gabaj then found space on the left wing to fire home his and the Bees second goal, after Raiders had enjoyed a brief spell in the ascendancy at the start of the middle session.

Piatak had time on the puck to head-man Raiders attacks, but was unable to pick open the home defence, while Sladkovsky - who took a tumble after stepping on the puck in his own zone - missed a good close range chance that would have levelled the game up. Who knows what might have happened had he converted.

INTENSITY

For such a big game, Raiders just did not seem to have enough of this.

Jacob Ranson is one of their prime forecheckers, always looking to put pressure on the opposition, but was unavailable due to work commitments.

And other than Aaron Connolly, JJ Pitchley, Jake Sylvester and Sam Cooper there didn't seem to be anyone throwing enough hits to try and turn the puck over and force the Bees onto the back foot.

Callum Wells tried to engineer something with the irritable Josh Martin, but the Bees player was not taking the bait.

UNFORCED ERRORS

Raiders made too many. There were mistakes in possession in their own zone, as Bees pressed the puck, and too many risky passes picked off by the home side.

LUCK

Jake Sylvester went closest to scoring for Raiders, hitting the metalwork in the first period and seeing the puck cleared off the line in the second.

A matter of inches and if both of those attempts had found the net, it might have been a very different picture.

But they didn't and we're told 'these things even out over a season' so Raiders are where they are.

You win some, you lose some. Having beaten the top two in Swindon and Telford over the previous two weekends, they have lost to the wrong club. Again.

In six league meetings with Doug Sheppard's side this season, Raiders have won once and lost five, being outscored 23-10 and shut out twice by Adam Goss.

If only that series had been split 3-3 instead, they would now have a nine-point advantage (despite the three-point deduction for failing to fulfil their December 18 fixture with Swindon due to Covid) in the last play-off place....

REMAINING GAMES (home in CAPITALS)

Raiders (38 played, 26 points): SHEFFIELD, Basingstoke, LEEDS, PETERBOROUGH, Sheffield, MILTON KEYNES, Swindon, BASINGSTOKE, TELFORD, Peterborough.

Bees (36 played, 25 points): Basingstoke, Telford, Peterborough, MILTON KEYNES, Swindon, SHEFFIELD, Leeds, SWINDON, Sheffield, LEEDS, Milton Keynes, BASINGSTOKE.

