Romford joint-boss on importance of cup competitions

Published: 10:00 AM October 7, 2021

Every cup competition is important, insists Romford joint-manager Derek Duncan, ahead of the side's latest FA Trophy clash.

Boro will travel away to Isthmian South Central side Bedfont Sports in the second qualifying round as they bid to progress and end a poor run of form.

The winners will receive £2,250 in prize money but the losers will also receive £575 for their efforts.

“Any cup competition that we’re involved in is something that we take seriously.

"It works out financially for the club if we do well in it and also it gives you a chance to have a break from the league and look at a few players,” Duncan said.

“It’s a game of importance so you can really see what players are about. It’s a win-win really.”

Romford were without the likes of Steven Carvell, Christian Adu Gyamfi, Lheureux Menga and Billy Hayes for last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Hashtag United.

Steve Carvell of Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s clear they were missed," Duncan admitted.

"We’ve been working very hard on the training ground to get things right and consistency is something that we’re looking to implement into our game now.

“Losing so many on the spin by any standards is not good so we need to rectify that as soon as possible.”

Sunday's (October 3) loss made it four consecutive defeats in the Isthmian North.

The home side's first goal came after only seven minutes when a corner from the left sailed over everyone and was headed home at the far post by Harry Haysom.

Billy Hayes of Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Joe Debell made it two after fifteen minutes when he converted from close range after Carlos Simeon had parried his first attempt.

“We were light on the ground in regards to players, a few injuries, and a few people had prior engagements on a Sunday as obviously we normally play on a Saturday," Duncan said.

“But we had a team out that we thought could get a result for us but unfortunately fell very short.

“I’ve said it before you learn more from your defeats than anything and what is becoming apparent to me and the management team is that in the final third defensively we’re really struggling and leaking goals.

“That is something we need to really look at in depth moving forward.”