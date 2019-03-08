Hornchurch Battlefield MTG toast golden girl Gabbi after world title double in Ireland

Battlefield MTG youngsters celebrate their success at the ISKA World Championships in Ireland Archant

Hornchurch's Battlefield Muay Thai gym enjoyed great success at the ISKA World Championships in Ireland.

Nearly 300 competitors from 25 counties, including Australia, China, the USA and Europe, battled it out in various categories, with Battlefield seeing four members qualify.

And 18-year-old Gabbi Stankeviciute was crowned under-60kg champion in stunning style, beating Sara El Hawi, 29, of the MMA Den in just 30 seconds after mixing up kicks, knees and punches in a rapid assault.

Stankeviciute followed that up with a unanimous points victory over one of Germany's top fighters in Matea Korica, 21, in her toughest contest to date to complete a memorable double.

Katie Guirey, 15, won bronze medals in K1 over-59kg against Germany's Manolya Mohring and in the Muay Thai over-59kg 15 to 17-year-old category, despite giving away 10kg against German ISKA team member Ines Miloudi.

And considering she had only been back in training for a month, after missing three months following surgery, it represented an impressive return.

Lucie Guirey, 10, took silver in the under-45kg category after losing her final on points to Sofia Smetana from the Ukraine and bronze in the over-45kg event after losing to eventual champion Emilia Azaravo (Lions Gym).

And eight-year-old Camron Pham also claimed a pair of silver medals after losing finals to Calvin Wells (Dublin MT Academy) and Ceejay Cooke (Peel MT UK), with just under one year of training experience.

Chief instructor Grant Guirey said: "I could not be prouder of our students and the way they conducted themselves, despite some questionable decisions.

"We took just four of them out there and took eight medal placings, so it just goes to show hard work, determination and focus can help anyone achieve."

The UK topped the overall team standinngs for ring and mat sports with 54 golds, 42 silvers and 23 bronze ahead of Ukraine (52-44-34) and Ireland (32-25-32).

Guirey added: "It is a very exciting time or Battlefields. We've put so much time and effort, not just into the fighters of which we have some of the best up and coming talent in the country, but everyone that trains with us.

"To see everyone achieving personal goals is just so satisfying. If you or your child would like to benefit from training with us for weight loss, fitness, self-defense or competition please contact us."

Visit muaythai.org.uk or call Grant on 07832 211524 for more information.