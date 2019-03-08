Search

Leopards snap up forward Abdul

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 September 2019

Essex & Herts Leopards have signed forward Hafeez Abdul. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards have finalised the signing of forward Hafeez Abdul.

The 23-year-old has experience of playing for Lewisham, Harris & Beckenham and Charnwood and also spent time at Little Big Horn JUCO and MSUB D2 programmes in the United States.

Speaking about his move, Abdul said: "Meeting with the players and staff at Leopards has been a great experience.

"They quickly welcomed me and made me feel at home, the system coach Baker and staff have put in place plays well to my strengths and I can't wait to be part of the journey."

Saturday will see Leopards take on Worthing Thunder in a pre-season friendly, a side who won the National Trophy last season as well as finishing runners-up in Division One and reaching the play-off final.

Thomas Baker's side were beaten by a Team USA Select in their first pre-season friendly but Baker was pleased with aspects of the performance.

The coach is delighted with his new addition and hopes he can play a big part in the squad.

"Hafeez is a player who adds length and athleticism to our roster" he said.

"His willingness to learn and adapt to our style has been excellent so far and it was great to have him on the floor with us against Team USA Select.

"We are getting to the end of our recruitment and the addition of Hafeez has definitely made us stronger.

"I am excited for the season to start in the coming weeks."

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

