Search

Advanced search

Leopards denied first league win but progress into quarter-finals of National Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:30 27 November 2019

Hafeez Abdul in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Reading. Picture: Dave Ryan

Hafeez Abdul in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Reading. Picture: Dave Ryan

Archant

A good performance was not quite enough to give Essex & Herts Leopards their first league win of the season on Saturday as they went down 81-67 against Reading Rockets at Oaklands.

But the following day they progressed to the National Cup quarter-final with an 88-78 win at Sussex Bears.

Coach Thomas Baker was pleased with his side's showing in both games but was disappointed they were not able to secure a first league win.

"The game against Reading was one of our most disciplined performances of the season and on another day I feel we would have come away from there with a victory," he said.

"The guys did a great job for most of the game in executing our game plan, unfortunately some empty trips towards the end of the game meant Reading were able to extend the lead.

"Sunday's game against Sussex Bears was the complete opposite.

"We started extremely poorly and found ourselves in a tied game at half time.

"However, an excellent third period blew the game open for us and we were able to see it through."

The Big Cats matched the high-flying Rockets for most of the game but a 16-2 run during the final four minutes of the third period proved to be the difference.

Hafeez Abdul had another massive night as he finished with a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double, while Jerrelle Okoro added 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Sunday's Cup victory against Division Two side Bears saw the game won in the third period as Leopards overcame a 39-35 half-time deficit to blow the home side away with a 35-16 quarter.

Abdul scored 32 points, with Teni Mongo and Marius Kaetaniukasis adding nine each.

Leopards return to Division One action at Oaklands on Sunday when Liverpool are the visitors.

The club is currently mourning the loss of long-time supporter and volunteer Keith Tewkesbury, who died on Saturday.

He was one of the Leopards fans who helped save the club in 2004 and had previously been the Big Cats' matchday announcer.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Leopards denied first league win but progress into quarter-finals of National Cup

Hafeez Abdul in action for Essex & Herts Leopards against Reading. Picture: Dave Ryan

Ice Hockey: Pitchley so pleased with Raiders rewards

JJ Pitchley attacks against Telford (pic Kev Lamb)

Daggers Brown insists they were defensively poor in Sutton defeat

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Brookside Theatre reveals exciting 2020 season including popular musical Chicago and fiery rock ‘n’ roll show

Theatre manager Jai Sepple and the new raked seating at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Romford residents can voice Brexit views to Japanese film crew

Have your say on Brexit at the Crown pub on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists