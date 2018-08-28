Ice Hockey: Basingstoke Buffalo 3 Raiders 4

Ewan Hill’s hat-trick helped Raiders to victory in National League Division Two on Sunday night.

Returning to the ice after a blank weekend, the visitors saw Bailey Chittock and Jake Hall pick up early tripping penalties and fell behind as Samuel Compton opened the scoring for the Buffalo with a power play.

Raiders could not take advantage of a slashing penalty against Warren Jones, but killed off minor penalties against Samuel Austin and Hill as the scoreline remained unchanged in the opening period.

The hosts doubled their lead just past the midway point through Jack Peacock, but Raiders hit back soon after as Tommy Huggett netted, fresh from claiming his first Division One goal in the senior team’s 5-1 win at Invicta the night before.

Hill levelled matters before the second break, then put Raiders ahead early in the final period.

And when Brandon Webster was called for interference with just over two minutes remaining, Hill completed his hat-trick with an unassisted shorthanded goal after Basingstoke withdrew goalie Aaron Burton for an extra skater to make it 4-2.

Buffalo converted on the same power play through Samuel Brooks, but there were only 49 seconds left and Raiders held out for the points.

Buffalo: Jack Peacock 1, Samuel Compton 1, Samuel Brooks 1, Neil Leary 0+1, Jason Newman 0+1.

Raiders: Ewan Hill 3, Tommy Huggett 1, Sam Roberts 0+1, Brandon Webster 0+1, George Gell 0+1.

Shots on goal: Aaron Burton (B, 58.17) 10-20-12=42-3, Empty net (1.43) 1-1; Brad Windebank (R) 12-10-8=30-3.