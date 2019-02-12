Ice Hockey: Basingstoke 6 Raiders 0

Everyone Active Raiders were shut out in Hampshire on Saturday, as Bison avenged a 3-2 loss suffered at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre six days earlier.

Raiders travelled for the return meeting without defencemen Callum Wells and Dan Scott, as well as Mason Webster, but prospects Dan Hitchings, Tommy Huggett and Brandon Webster were added to the line-up, as Liam Chong also made a return.

The visitors saw early chances for Juraj Huska and Blaho Novak, while Michael Gray denied Michal Klejna and Adam Harding at the other end, before Alex Mettam kicked out a Huska blast.

But Bison opened the scoring on nine minutes as Russ Cowley gained the zone and found veteran Ashley Tait to fire in off a post.

The hosts doubled their lead on a power play soon after, with Aaron Connolly serving a hooking minor, as Harding tipped in a shot from Adam Jones.

And Raiders lost Brandon Ayliffe to a 2+10 penalty for boarding Tait, before Connolly was called for tripping to give Bison a 5-on-3 chance.

Bison went 3-0 up on the power play as Klejna netted at the second time of asking after being sent clear by Harding, but Raiders went close to a reply as JJ Pitchley found Matt Turner, only for Mettam to make a fine save.

The visitors conceded a fourth goal with just 38 seconds left in the opening period, though, as George Norcliffe got a touch to Klejna’s pass to diver the puck past Gray’s desperate attempt at a save.

Ben Clements replaced Gray between the pipes at the start of the second period, after Raiders had been outshot 14-6 in the first session.

But Pitchley had to be helped off the ice following a big hit from Alex Sampford, before Basingstoke’s Josh Kelly was binned for boarding and Harding hit a post for the shorthanded hosts.

Novak was binned for roughing for a hit on Hallam Wilson, with Clements denying Klejna on the power play.

And Sean Barry had a shot saved by Mettam, before Paul Petts was called for roughing Ayliffe and Connolly forced a save from the Bison goalie.

Jack Cooper had a shot from the blue line saved by Mettam, before Pitchley was called for cross-checking and picked up a misconduct penalty as well.

And Bison scored a fifth goal towards the end of the period on the power play as Klejna and Tait combined to set up Cowley to fire into the roof of the net.

Ayliffe and Huska missed the target early in the final period, before Bison went 6-0 up through Liam Morris and Clements denied Norcliffe.

And Ayliffe had a shot saved by Mettam, before Novak and Elliot Dewey were binned for roughing with around 10 minutes remaining and then joined by Ollie Baldock for a hit on Wilson.

A slashing call against Webster was killed off by Raiders, who saw Huggett force a save from Mettam in the closing stages and Novak put another good chance wide.