Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 March 2019

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships

Archant

Havering youngster Stephen Banham-Scott helped Nottingham University claim bronze at the BUCS National Championships in Norwich recently, writes Lee Power.

The former Redden Court and Shenfield High pupil was one of five rookies in the squad of 13, with less than four months experience of a sport that is described as a mix between netball and basketball.

But having navigated their way through preliminary and regional competitions, the group off four successive wins at UEA to reach the last four.

The mixed team of four male and four female players opened with a 13-6 win over Sheffield Hallam, then pipped Bristol 10-9 and Leeds 11-10 to top their group and a 12-7 quarter-final victory over Oxford capped a fine first day.

Hosts UEA proved too strong on home soil the next day, though, with a 12-7 win leaving Nottingham to compete in the bronze-medal match against Kent.

But Banham-Scott produced the winning score in a 7-6 triumph to ensure a happy trip back to the Midlands and said: “It was amazing to be part of a successful team and overcome expectations as underdogs. It was a really friendly, but fiercely competitive event and I’m proud of the team as a whole.

“From those who had played before, only three had been in the first team the year prior and we were chuffed with our achievement, given the relative inexperience of the squad.

“We felt free to play with no expectation and the games came thick and fast, with momentum and team spirit playing a vital role for all those participating.

“The bronze medal was even more special after last year’s fourth-place finish after losing on penalties, which remained in the back of some minds.

“But with our player-coach Marcus taking the male MVP of the tournament, Nottingham did themselves very proud.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships

Campion face blank Saturday

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians take the weekend off

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Taylor lays into Daggers side after dismal defeat away to Havant ends unbeaten run

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists