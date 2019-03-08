Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships Archant

Havering youngster Stephen Banham-Scott helped Nottingham University claim bronze at the BUCS National Championships in Norwich recently, writes Lee Power.

The former Redden Court and Shenfield High pupil was one of five rookies in the squad of 13, with less than four months experience of a sport that is described as a mix between netball and basketball.

But having navigated their way through preliminary and regional competitions, the group off four successive wins at UEA to reach the last four.

The mixed team of four male and four female players opened with a 13-6 win over Sheffield Hallam, then pipped Bristol 10-9 and Leeds 11-10 to top their group and a 12-7 quarter-final victory over Oxford capped a fine first day.

Hosts UEA proved too strong on home soil the next day, though, with a 12-7 win leaving Nottingham to compete in the bronze-medal match against Kent.

But Banham-Scott produced the winning score in a 7-6 triumph to ensure a happy trip back to the Midlands and said: “It was amazing to be part of a successful team and overcome expectations as underdogs. It was a really friendly, but fiercely competitive event and I’m proud of the team as a whole.

“From those who had played before, only three had been in the first team the year prior and we were chuffed with our achievement, given the relative inexperience of the squad.

“We felt free to play with no expectation and the games came thick and fast, with momentum and team spirit playing a vital role for all those participating.

“The bronze medal was even more special after last year’s fourth-place finish after losing on penalties, which remained in the back of some minds.

“But with our player-coach Marcus taking the male MVP of the tournament, Nottingham did themselves very proud.”