Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Varied challenges for Harold Wood RC members

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 November 2019

Harold Wood RC members at the Chingford League meeting

Harold Wood RC members at the Chingford League meeting

Archant

Harold Wood Running Club members took over varied challenges at the weekend.

Harold Wood RC members at the Silverstone half marathonHarold Wood RC members at the Silverstone half marathon

A group of three travelled to Silverstone for a half marathon event at the home of British motorsport.

You may also want to watch:

And Andy Page clocked a new personal best of 1:44.37, alongside Lynsey Mann and Peter Jackson.

Parisa Skeldon, Mick Brown, Rosie Hatch and Adam Bartlett represented the club at the Chingford Cross-Country League meeting at Trent Park, while Ian Ridgley took part in the Wilmslow Festive 10k.

And 30 members were out and about at parkrun events, including Raphael, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Highbury Fields, Valentines, Basildon, Roding Valley and Harrow Lodge.

Personal bests were set at Raphael by Chris Madell (26.35), Kath Healy (32.24), Laura Smith (32.59), Debbie Dry (36.19) and Sam Dray (37.07).

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Varied challenges for Harold Wood RC members

Harold Wood RC members at the Chingford League meeting

Boxing: Five Star duo chase national titles

Oladimeji Shittu and Tyler Sharpe with their coaches at Five Star

Shoppers experience Mercury Mall’s magical Scandinavian themed Christmas Fayre

The Mercury Shopping Centre hosted a Nordic themed Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 23. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Romford seal penalty shoot-out victory over Barking

Freddy Moncur of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Medical mistakes cost east London trusts millions last year, NHS data shows

East London's NHS trusts paid out millions to patients claiming against misdiagnosis, failure to diagnose and delayed diagnosis last year, NHS data shows. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists