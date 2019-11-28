Athletics: Varied challenges for Harold Wood RC members

Harold Wood Running Club members took over varied challenges at the weekend.

Harold Wood RC members at the Silverstone half marathon Harold Wood RC members at the Silverstone half marathon

A group of three travelled to Silverstone for a half marathon event at the home of British motorsport.

And Andy Page clocked a new personal best of 1:44.37, alongside Lynsey Mann and Peter Jackson.

Parisa Skeldon, Mick Brown, Rosie Hatch and Adam Bartlett represented the club at the Chingford Cross-Country League meeting at Trent Park, while Ian Ridgley took part in the Wilmslow Festive 10k.

And 30 members were out and about at parkrun events, including Raphael, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Highbury Fields, Valentines, Basildon, Roding Valley and Harrow Lodge.

Personal bests were set at Raphael by Chris Madell (26.35), Kath Healy (32.24), Laura Smith (32.59), Debbie Dry (36.19) and Sam Dray (37.07).