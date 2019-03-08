Search

Everyone Active staff guides Time FM presenters to success at first Havering Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 October 2019

Everyone Active staff members and Time FM presenters at the Havering Half Marahon (Pic: Everyone Active)

Archant

The first half marathon event in Havering in nearly 25 years took place last weekend.

The event, hosted by local mental health charity Havering Mind, started and finished at Abbs Cross Health and Fitness in Hornchurch.

Everyone Active, who manages the leisure centre, not only entered their own team, but also spent time training with six presenters from local radio station, Time FM.

Tom Fletcher, area contract manager at Everyone Active, and his colleagues have been training with the team at Time FM for the past six months.

With all six team members beating their estimated times, both the coaches and presenters were extremely pleased with the results.

A total of seven team members from Everyone Active leisure centres in the area, including Sapphire Ice and Leisure and Abbey Leisure Centre, also took part in Sunday's event.

With the fastest time at just one hour 47 minutes, the team made a fantastic effort and all competitors managed to finish the event.

Collectively, the Everyone Active and Time FM teams raised an impressive £1,600 for Havering Mind.

Tom Fletcher said: "This has been a real challenge for both teams as we selected the people that probably don't spend the most time in the gym.

"I'm not used to running half marathons and this has been a unique fitness journey for me.

"The Time FM team has also been training with us since April, and they've not only beat their fitness goals, but raised a substantial amount of money for a very worthy cause.

"I'd like to say a huge congratulations to everyone that took part."

