Havering athletes enjoy six of the best title triumphs in Essex Cross-Country League

Havering's Morgan Campbell (pic Kevin White) Archant

Havering AC claimed an impressive six team titles and two individual age group crowns after the final Essex Cross-Country League fixture fell victim to Storm Dennis.

Havering AC's Rob Warner (pic Kevin White) Havering AC's Rob Warner (pic Kevin White)

The event was cancelled, with Notley's Discovery Park closed, and final standings were based on the best three results of the previous four rounds.

Havering had already won two age groups and headed the table in four others, with the senior men having won three of the four earlier rounds and finishing second in the other for a third successive title.

The senior women were also crowned for a second straight season, having waited 15 years, and the veteran men edged out Southend, who had won rounds three and four.

Havering's under-15 boys had already been confirmed as champions with three wins and a second and the under-15 girls were also crowned after three wins in four.

The sixth team prize went to the under-13 boys who finished level on points with Southend but took the title on countback with a better 'worst score'.

There were two senior individual titles as Rob Warner won for the second successive year after another fine season and the ever-improving Morgan Campbell took her first women's title, after placing fourth last year, with Ginte Bailey runner-up for a second year.

Sam Atkins (U20), Steve Rand (M45), Matt Bland (M50) and Charlotte Evans (U13) were runners-up and third places went to Charlie Howell (U15), Emily James (U20), Barry Smith (M40) and Tony Pecoraro (M55).

Several club athletes are in action at the National Cross-Country Championships in Nottingham's Wollaton Park on Saturday, while long-jumper Shandell Taylor competes in the Spar British Indoor Senior Championships in Glasgow.

The club also has its largest entry for several years in the England Athletics Indoor Under-15, Under-17 & Under-20 Championships at Sheffield.

New club record holder Sam Sanusi is a medal contender in the Under-17 60m hurdles, with training partner Jacob Blanc, last year's Under-15 silver medalist, also challenging for a top-si place.

South of England Champion Stephanie Okoro seeks a first National podium place in the Under-15 girls' 300m and Southern runner-up Paris King hopes to add to her club 60m hurdles record with a final place or better in the same age group.

Last year's English Schools' junior triple jump champion Chris Brown faces strong opposition in the Under-17 event and improving Essex & Eastern medallists Richard Akinyebo (U20) and Karis Thomas (U17) will be in contention for 200m and 60m final places if they hit top form.

Also in action are Denzel Achi (U17 60m and long jump), siblings Ridwan and Al-Ameen Salaam in the U17 and U15 60m sprints respectively, and Ruby Tillson in the U15 girls' 60m hurdles who will gain useful experience at this level.