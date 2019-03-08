Athletics: Poppy powers Havering in YDL Premier

Havering's Upper Age group squad gave a much better showing in their second Youth Development Premier League fixture at Crawley on Sunday, but had to settle for fifth place.

Poppy Ellis and Alice Brown starred for the under-17 girls, with the former smashing her 300m best for victory in a National standard time.

Ellis returned to improve her 200m best and make it a win double, while Brown improved her discus best to win and record another English Schools' standard, before easing to 800m success as well.

Adelaide Thatcher-Gray was runner-up in the javelin, as was second-claimer Josephine Larkins in the hammer, while Yasmin Uwake won the 80m hurdles and added B 200m honours too for the under-20s.

Jessie Collier was second in the B discus and third in the B javelin, while Sydney Foley's 3,000m best earned her third in the A string.

For the under-17 boys, Sam Sanusi and Toby Bishop took full points with wins in the sprint hurdles and Bishop almost added a win in the 400m hurdles, but was passed on the run-in after clattering the last hurdle.

He still improved his best and the talented all-rounder was also third in the high jump.

Kimathi Christie won the B triple jump, as CJ Nze was third in the A string in a new career best, while Christie was second in the B high jump.

Peter Brinton-Quinn was second in the javelin and the pole vault, with Reece Debenham's pole vault best placing him second.

Elijah Payne was second in the B shot and discus, while on the track Alex Ford ran a best in the steeplechase for third place.

The javelin duo of Oliver Woods and Charlie Savill provided the only wins for the under-20 men.

Reece Harriott was close to his best in placing second in the 400m and improved his previous mark for third in the 800m, before his storming anchor leg brought the 4x400m quartet including Richard Akinyebo, Ben Olusesan and Aaron Freshwater home second.

Chimdi Okpalauko and Elysha Thatcher-Gray won a shot doublee for the under-20 women and added good points in the other throws.

Jade Kavanagh scored well on the track with second in the 200m and third in the 400m, while Kate O'Neill was third in the 800m, with Katie Rafferty second in the B string, and Sophie Rand third in the 1,500m.

Although the Havering squad faces a tough battle to retain their Premier Division place. their result at Crawley offers hope that two strong results in the final two fixtures might yet give them another year in the top flight.

The main club action this weekend sees the top-of-the-table Eastern Young Athletes squad make the short trip to Chelmsford where the hosts and local rivals Basildon are sure to provide strong opposition.

Result: Blackheath & Bromley 791; Shaftesbury Barnet 750; Windsor, Slough & Eton 649; Crawley 530; HAVERING 521.5; Reading 425.5.