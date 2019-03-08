Personal bests galore for Joggers members at Big Half

Havering 90 Joggers members at the Vitality Big Half Marathon (pic: H90J) Archant

The latest news from the Havering 90 Joggers club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering 90 Joggers members had an impressive haul of personal bests at the Vitality Big Half Marathon in London on Sunday.

Emma Bolton, Chus Brill, Steve Constantinou, Brian Cross, Gary Flint, Brian Fry, Melanie Green, Trish Groves, Lara Harradine, Debbie Jones, Carol Nelson, Darren Radford, Elaine Richardson, Barry Smith, Chris Thomas and Laura Thomas all set new best times over the distance.

Frank Schubert, meanwhile, was running his first half marathon in 30 years at the age of 64, but was still able to clock an impressive time of one hour and 51 minutes.

Joggers also saw 53 of their members take part in parkruns in various locations, again leading to a plethora of new personal bests.

Peter Burdett (23.30), Anbarasu Govindasamy (24.46), John Ford (29.14), Janet Shaw (32.29) and Ray Shaw (33.40) all beat their previous best times.

*Havering 90 Joggers meet at the Abbs Cross Health & Fitness Centre at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start every Tuesday and Thursday.